Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.