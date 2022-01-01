Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.72 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.