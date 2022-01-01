Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 24,515 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

