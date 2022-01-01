Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,323 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

