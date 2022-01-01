MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.37. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 18,043 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

