Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 17,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.20.

About Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

