H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$2.62. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 35,757 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million. Research analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

