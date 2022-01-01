UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

