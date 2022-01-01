Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $844.46

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 844.46 ($11.35) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.37). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 913.50 ($12.28), with a volume of 220,579 shares changing hands.

INCH has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.23) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 856.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 844.91. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,751.34).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

