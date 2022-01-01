Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$10.38. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 84,636 shares.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$404.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

