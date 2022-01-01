Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT at $234.84

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

