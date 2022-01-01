Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $61.19

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

