Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $82.40 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

