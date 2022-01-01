Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of REZ opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

