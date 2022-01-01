Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $126.01.

