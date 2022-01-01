New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.39 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.