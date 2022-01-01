Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.