Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $19,444,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $141.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

