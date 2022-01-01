Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $45.17 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

