Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

