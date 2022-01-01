Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,088 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

