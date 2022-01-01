Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -401.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

