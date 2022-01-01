Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.