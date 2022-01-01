Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,715.56

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($49.95).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.08) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($246,336.98).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,995 ($40.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,049.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($35.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.09).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

