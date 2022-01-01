First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 18th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:FIF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.