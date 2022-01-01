Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.42. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

