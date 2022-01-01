Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 92.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,099 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

