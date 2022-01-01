Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 84.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

