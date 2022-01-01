Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,175 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,462 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 446.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

BBY opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

