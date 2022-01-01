Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Cut by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,214,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,236,000 after acquiring an additional 336,478 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.