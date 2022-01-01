CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

