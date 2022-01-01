Brighton Jones LLC Sells 485 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 424.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 140,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE BEN opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

