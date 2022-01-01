Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

