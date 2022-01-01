Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.95

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.95 and traded as high as $135.43. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $131.28, with a volume of 1,347,784 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $644,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $279,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

