Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.08

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $13.05. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 123,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

