Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Shares Down 0.5%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 105,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 243,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBLN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

