Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.61

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.61 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 416.55 ($5.60). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 413.70 ($5.56), with a volume of 5,141,682 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.43) to GBX 480 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of £15.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

In other Aviva news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,856.43). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,099.57).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

