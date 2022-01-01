Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.64. 157,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 356,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.03.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

