TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 315 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.