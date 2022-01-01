Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 334,413 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $63,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

