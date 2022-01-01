Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $3,702,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 42.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

