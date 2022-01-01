Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,770.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

