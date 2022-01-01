17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

NYSE:YQ opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YQ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $6,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 833,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 702,568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

