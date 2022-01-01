17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “
NYSE:YQ opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $79.52.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.