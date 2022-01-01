Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

PINS stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.