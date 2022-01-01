Brighton Jones LLC Has $343,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Redfin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Redfin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 792.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,746. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Redfin stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

