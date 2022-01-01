Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

