Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock worth $23,259,788 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Shares of ZM opened at $183.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

