Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $723,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 14.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 69.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 78.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

