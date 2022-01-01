Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 749,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,922,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

