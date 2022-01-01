Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,483.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,479.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

